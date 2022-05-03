Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 26,108 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 26,108 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $518,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $837,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,620 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $593,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,697 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.58. 139,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,623. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

