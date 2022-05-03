Condor Capital Management Takes Position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:SAMAU)

Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:SAMAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000.

Shares of SAMAU stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

