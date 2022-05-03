Condor Capital Management Sells 52,585 Shares of Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM)

Condor Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,585 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $99.22. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.66.

