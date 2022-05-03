Condor Capital Management Sells 23,924 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,924 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 297,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,701. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.77. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

About New York Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.