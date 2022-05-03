Condor Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $2,498,000. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $173.27. 198,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,781,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

