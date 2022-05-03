Condor Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after buying an additional 17,389 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.89. The company had a trading volume of 452,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,383. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.81 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

