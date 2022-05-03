Condor Capital Management Invests $530,000 in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Condor Capital Management owned 0.05% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPAY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

NYSEARCA IPAY traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,446. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30.

