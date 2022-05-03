Condor Capital Management Has $126,000 Position in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Colicity were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLIU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colicity by 2,249.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Colicity by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colicity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Colicity by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Colicity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000.

Shares of Colicity stock remained flat at $$9.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,546. Colicity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

