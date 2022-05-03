Condor Capital Management Has $1.39 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

Condor Capital Management raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,664. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.