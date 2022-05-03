Condor Capital Management Has $1.39 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Condor Capital Management raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,664. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

