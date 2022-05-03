Condor Capital Management Buys 674 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,320,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $207.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.