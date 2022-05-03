Condor Capital Management Acquires 4,232 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.09% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,510,000. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,766,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,902,000 after acquiring an additional 132,446 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,054,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,432,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 103,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,195,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NMFC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,429. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.24.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 74.33%. The business had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 62.83%.

About New Mountain Finance (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.