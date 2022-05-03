comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) versus Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Financial Review

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiverr International and comScore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $297.66 million 6.95 -$65.01 million ($1.78) -31.61 comScore $367.01 million 0.50 -$50.04 million ($0.80) -2.52

comScore has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than comScore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -21.84% -14.47% -5.51% comScore -13.89% -24.34% -7.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fiverr International and comScore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 3 4 0 2.57 comScore 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fiverr International currently has a consensus target price of $139.88, indicating a potential upside of 148.58%. comScore has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.52%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than comScore.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.3% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of comScore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Fiverr International has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

comScore beats Fiverr International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About comScore (Get Rating)

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises Cross-Platform solutions, including Comscore Campaign Ratings for verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; validated Campaign Essentials, which validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption. In addition, the company offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, it provides movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. The company serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. comScore, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

