Compound (COMP) Market Cap Achieves $699.40 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Compound has a total market capitalization of $699.40 million and $55.13 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $103.95 or 0.00270219 BTC on exchanges.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,728,293 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

