Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

A number of research firms have commented on CMPX. HC Wainwright started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

OTC:CMPX traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. 28,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,300. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

