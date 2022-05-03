Comparing OriginClear (OCLN) & Its Rivals

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare OriginClear to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

OriginClear has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear’s competitors have a beta of -129.53, suggesting that their average share price is 13,053% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OriginClear and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A OriginClear Competitors 276 1021 1301 41 2.42

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 25.28%. Given OriginClear’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OriginClear has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OriginClear and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $4.14 million -$2.12 million -0.11 OriginClear Competitors $4.57 billion $425.65 million 7.28

OriginClear’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear. OriginClear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear -51.13% N/A -80.26% OriginClear Competitors -435.66% -59.47% -0.01%

Summary

OriginClear competitors beat OriginClear on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

OriginClear Company Profile (Get Rating)

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins. The company also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. In addition, it offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment products. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

