Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Community Bank System by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.46 and a 52-week high of $82.10.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on CBU shares. Piper Sandler cut Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

