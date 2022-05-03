Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,765 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 271,795 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.48.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.42. 1,511,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,112,052. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.15. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

