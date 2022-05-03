Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COLM. Seaport Res Ptn raised Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Columbia Sportswear to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.57.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of COLM opened at $82.79 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $80.02 and a 52-week high of $110.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.73.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.