Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, Compass Point lowered Columbia Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.35. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.48.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 29.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van bought 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $50,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allyson Katz Schlesinger bought 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $50,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 70.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Columbia Financial by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 334.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

