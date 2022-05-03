Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Given New €67.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays to €67.00 ($70.53) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($62.11) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.61.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $53.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,734 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,625,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,413,000 after purchasing an additional 283,315 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,405,000 after buying an additional 2,012,314 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,352,000 after buying an additional 693,447 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after buying an additional 28,527 shares in the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

