CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 12168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.19.

About CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

