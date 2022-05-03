Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $63,615.00

Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Club Atletico Independiente coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Club Atletico Independiente has a total market cap of $305,190.37 and approximately $63,615.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Club Atletico Independiente has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Club Atletico Independiente alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00100836 BTC.

Club Atletico Independiente Profile

Club Atletico Independiente (CRYPTO:CAI) is a coin. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,888 coins. The official website for Club Atletico Independiente is clubaindependiente.com.ar . Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cai.Today is a decentralized betting platform. Users can only use the encrypted currency that is approved by CAI.TODAY to bet, no fiat money involved. The platform firstly issues ETH as the encrypted currency in circulation. Any other encrypted currencies that want to be in circulation have to be voted by users who have CAI Token issued by the platform. Anonymity promised by blockchain can help users join betting in a more secure way. “

Buying and Selling Club Atletico Independiente

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Club Atletico Independiente directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Club Atletico Independiente should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Club Atletico Independiente using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Club Atletico Independiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Club Atletico Independiente and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.