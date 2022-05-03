Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.05-7.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.16 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson cut their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $148.38.

NYSE CLX traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.28. 1,842,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,865. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.68.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,432,000 after buying an additional 80,358 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,099,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

