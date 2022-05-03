Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Clorox updated its FY22 guidance to $4.05-4.30 EPS.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $143.28 on Tuesday. Clorox has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $148.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

