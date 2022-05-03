Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Down 47.1% in April

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 13,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock remained flat at $$39.40 on Monday. 6,186,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,315,147. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.