Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

CFG stock remained flat at $$39.40 during trading on Monday. 6,186,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,315,147. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

