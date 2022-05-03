Citigroup Downgrades Western Union (NYSE:WU) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WU. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Union from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.12.

Shares of WU opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.90. Western Union has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.02.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Western Union had a return on equity of 272.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 374.4% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 61,716 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 193,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 96,504 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,478,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 380.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 279,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 221,214 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Union (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

