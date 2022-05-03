Citigroup Boosts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$25.50

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

AC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.77.

Get Air Canada alerts:

AC traded up C$0.82 on Tuesday, hitting C$22.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,326,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,187. The firm has a market cap of C$8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.24. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$19.31 and a 1 year high of C$29.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.41 billion. On average, analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at C$238,023.24. Insiders have sold a total of 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $562,602 in the last quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.