CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Short Interest Down 38.7% in April

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE CION traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.06. 217,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,092. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. CION Investment has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 75.48%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 79.43%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 100.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CION Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.