Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 814.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 78.0% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCVI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.84. 15,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,729. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

