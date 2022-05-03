Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Lessened by Barings LLC

Barings LLC decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,010,000. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,957,000 after acquiring an additional 205,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,080,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,224,000 after acquiring an additional 190,844 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.07.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.