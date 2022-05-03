Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Down 34.6% in April

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKR opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 27.22%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s payout ratio is currently 270.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

