Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $207,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

NYSE:GPC opened at $130.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day moving average of $131.55. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

