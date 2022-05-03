Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.94. 233,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,186. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average is $86.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cerner has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $93.98.

Get Cerner alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,243,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,488,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $2,786,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Cerner by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cerner by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERN. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.