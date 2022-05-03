Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Ceridian HCM to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Ceridian HCM has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ceridian HCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDAY opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -114.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.40.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $76,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,353 shares of company stock worth $900,537. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,113,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,989,000 after acquiring an additional 171,398 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 491,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,353,000 after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,613,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

