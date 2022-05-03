Centrifuge Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $83.07 million and approximately $378,649.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00220695 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002029 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 207% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00039291 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.37 or 0.00424325 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,924.33 or 1.84219206 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 242,852,445 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

