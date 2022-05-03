CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 2,700 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 900.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE SBSW opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $20.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

