Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.96

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.96 and last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,056,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

