Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.13

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:EBR opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $9.61.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 999.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 109,484 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 492.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 134,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 111,909 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 83.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

