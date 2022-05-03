Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.74 EPS

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Centerspace stock opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -206.34, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is presently -679.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Centerspace from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Centerspace in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

