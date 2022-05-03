Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Short Interest Update

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CEN traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 43,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,979. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76.

Get Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $51,822.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 159,062 shares of company stock worth $2,750,950.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 171,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.