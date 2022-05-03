Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%.
Cemtrex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
