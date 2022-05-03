Celo Price Reaches $2.44 (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Celo has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.44 or 0.00006338 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $56.71 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00220324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002028 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 232.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00039392 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00425872 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,091.42 or 1.81833249 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 439,191,694 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

