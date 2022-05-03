Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 4.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $90.00. The stock traded as low as $56.56 and last traded at $57.50. Approximately 23,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,088,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.47.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Carvana from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $277.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.29.

In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 3,362,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,687,500 shares of company stock worth $295,619,250. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Carvana by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after buying an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,764,000 after buying an additional 549,480 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Carvana by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,350,000 after buying an additional 468,006 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.56.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

