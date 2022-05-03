CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CarMax by 6.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 854,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,319,000 after buying an additional 53,067 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 18.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 2.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

KMX traded up $5.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,592. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.74. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.36 and a 52-week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

