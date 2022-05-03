CargoX (CXO) Reaches Market Cap of $29.78 Million

CargoX (CXO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. CargoX has a total market cap of $29.78 million and approximately $267,926.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CargoX has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

