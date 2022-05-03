Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.66. Cardlytics has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $138.11.
In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 4,098 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $205,268.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,202,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $350,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,025 shares of company stock worth $1,706,517 in the last ninety days. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms have commented on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.
Cardlytics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
