Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (CKHGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.40 on May 24th

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3991 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.
OTCMKTS:CKHGY opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.70. Capitec Bank has a 52-week low of $64.12 and a 52-week high of $81.95.
