Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (CKHGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.40 on May 24th

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3991 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS:CKHGY opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.70. Capitec Bank has a 52-week low of $64.12 and a 52-week high of $81.95.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. It operates through two segments, Retail Banking and Business Banking. The company offers transactional banking services; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; collection and payment services; and merchant services, as well as funeral and life insurance products.

