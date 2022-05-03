Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$45.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.50.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of CPX traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$43.37. 210,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$41.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.28. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$36.65 and a 52 week high of C$45.05. The stock has a market cap of C$5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$672.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total transaction of C$521,107.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,005,001.69.

Capital Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.