Capital One Financial Corp Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Capital One Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,893 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 2.2% of Capital One Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $18,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.64. 1,910,654 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.90.

